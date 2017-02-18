Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle calls for 'active non-violence' while Archbishop Socrates Villegas urges Filipinos not to 'fear the darkness'

MANILA, Philippines – Up to 10,000 Catholics march in Manila as part of the Walk for Life, a grand procession to oppose extrajudicial killings and President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to revive the death penalty. Paterno Esmaquel reports.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Nagpakita ng puwersa ang Simbahang Katoliko sa Walk for Life, isang malakihang prusisyon laban sa mga pagpatay ngayon sa Piipinas.

(The Catholic Church made a show of force at the Walk for Life, a huge procession against the recent killings in the Philippines.)

Ginanap ang Walk for Life mula 4:30 hanggang 8 am ngayong Sabado sa palibot ng Quirino Grandstand.

(The Walk for Life was held from 4:30 to 8 am this Saturday around the Quirino Grandstand.)

Kasama sa mga nilalabanan nila ang drug-related killings, abortion, corruption, at ang panukalang buhayin ang death penalty.

(Among the things they opposed were drug-related killings, abortion, corruption, and the proposal to revive the death penalty.)

At sa pambihirang pagkakataon, nanawagan dito si Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle ng active non-violence.

(And in a rare instance, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle made a call for active non-violence.)

LUIS ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE, MANILA ARCHBISHOP: Minsan nakakaiyak, na parang natural na lamang, parang ordinaryo at natural na lamang, ang marahas na salita, marahas na tingin – katatalas ng tingin! – marahas na ugali, marahas na kilos. Ang non-violence, hindi ibig sabihin, passive. Active. Subalit naniniwala tayo, hindi mapupuksa ang karahasan ng kapwa karahasan. Kapag ang tugon sa karahasan ay karahasan din, nadoble ang karahasan.

(Sometimes, it makes us cry that it seems natural, just ordinary and natural, to encounter violent words, violent looks, with those very sharp looks, violent attitudes, violent actions. Non-violence does not mean it is passive. It is active. But we believe that we cannot stop violence also with violence. If we respond to violence with violence, we double the violence.)

Bago dito, giniit din ni CBCP president Archbishop Socrates Villegas ang pagrespeto sa buhay.

(Before this, CBCP president Archbishop Socrates Villegas also stressed the need to respect life.)

SOCRATES VILLEGAS, PRESIDENT, CATHOLIC BISHOPS' CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES: We cannot teach that killing is wrong by killing those who kill. It also increases the number of killers. Malapit nang sumikat ang araw. May pag-asa tayo. Huwag kayong matakot sa dilim. Huwag mamuhay sa takot.

(We cannot teach that killing is wrong by killing those who kill. It also increases the number of killers. The sun is about to rise. We have hope. Do not fear the darkness. Do not live in fear.)

Simula pa lang daw ito ng mas maigting na pagkilos ng mga Katoliko laban sa mga pagpatay ngayon sa Pilipinas.

(They say this is just the start of stronger actions by Catholics against the recent killings in the Philippines.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com