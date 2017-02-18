(UPDATED) The SuperCat ferry had engine trouble and was being towed when it had a minor collision with a barge late Saturday, says the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A SuperCat ferry bound for Mactan in Cebu collided with a barge off the Mactan Channel on Saturday night, February 18, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

PCG spokesperson Commander Armand Balilo said in an interview with dzBB past 1 am on Sunday, February 19, that at least 4 ferry passengers were hurt during the minor collision, which occurred at around 10:15 pm.

Balilo said the ferry encountered engine trouble and was being towed when it collided with San Miguel Barge No 8.

Coast guard medical personnel were dispatched to Mactan's Pier 4 to respond to the emergency. The ferry had 90 passengers onboard.

The vessel came from Ormoc City in Leyte and was headed to Mactan in Cebu. – Rappler.com