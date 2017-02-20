Stories from across the Philippines on Monday, February 20

DILG orders registration of househelps in barangays

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno has issued a directive to village chiefs to initiate the registration of domestic workers employed by households in their jurisdictions.

The Barangay Registration of Kasambahays is in compliance with Republic Act 10361 or Batas Kasambahay, which mandates employers to pay their house helpers a minimum wage, 13th month pay in cash, and to provide them with social security, Pag-IBIG, and PhilHealth benefits. Under the law, they should also be allowed daily rest period of 8 hours and one day off a week.

The Form 1 and the Kontrata sa Paglilingkod sa Tahanan are available at the barangay and city or municipal Public Employment Service Office (PESO). The can also be downloaded from the www.dilg.gov.ph and www.dole.gov.ph.

“Kasambahays have a big role in keeping socioeconomic activities running. They take care of households and look after their employers’ children in order for their bosses to go to work or attend to their enterprise,” Sueno said. “Their wellbeing ought to be taken cared of just like workers in the formal public and private sectors.”

The DILG chief also directed barangay chairpersons to discuss the implementation of this law with employers in their areas during the required Barangay Assembly Day on March 25. – Rappler.com

3 dead in Cagayan de Oro market shootout

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Three people were killed in a shootout in this city’s commercial district Sunday afternoon, February 19, police said.

Per police report, three motorcycle-riding men passed by Jabar Ukay-Ukay and started shooting at Mawi Sulayman, who died instantly from gunshot wounds on different parts of his body. Sulayman is a cashier of store selling used clothing at Daumar-Yacapin streets.

A friend of Sulayman’s reportedly retaliated which led to the death of the two suspects, who are still unidentified as of publication time. The other suspect escaped during the shootout.

Recovered from the crime scene were a .45 caliber pistol, a loaded magazine of a .45 caliber pistol, a cellphone, and a motorcycle.

A bystander, Erlinda Ocno, 56, of Barangay Carmen, sustained a gunshot wound from a stray bullet.

Chief Insp. Mardy Hortillosa, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office spokesperson, said Sunday they are still investigating if the shooting was due to “rido” or family feud being practiced by Maranaos. – Bobby Lagsa