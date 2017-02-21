With the new format, the Department of Justice says Filipinos will be able to use the NBI clearance 'for whatever legal purpose'

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance required by most employers and other government agencies will soon be made multipurpose, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, February 21.

The NBI clearance being issued now is limited to only one purpose, as stated on the document, but it will soon be ready for use "for whatever legal purpose."

"The Unified NBI Clearance system is our answer to the needs of our people who are faced with the modern demands for record-keeping and civilian identification... Once the NBI clears an applicant, he is cleared for whatever purpose," Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in a statement.

Aguirre also issued a memorandum to the NBI to implement his directive.

"The directive will be effective 15 days after notices have been published in at least two newspapers of general circulation," the memo said. (READ: You can now apply for NBI clearance online) – Rappler.com