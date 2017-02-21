OWWA’s Repatriation Assistance Division (RAD) vows to assist the repatriates

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will be repatriated from Kuwait on Wednesday morning, February 22, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The OFWs, who are all female, were employed as household service workers (HSWs) who suffered from various labor and welfare-related issues with their employers ranging from non-payment of salaries, maltreatment, and long working hours among others.

OWWA’s Repatriation Assistance Division (RAD) vowed to assist the repatriates.

Aside from airport and immigration assistance, the OFWs will be accompanied to regional bus terminals and given money for transportation to their respective provinces. Those who have no place to stay in Metro Manila will be accommodated at the agency’s Halfway Home.

OWWA-RAD is also poised to offer legal assistance to those with pending concerns with their agencies such as non-payment of salaries.

The repatriates are also entitled to avail of the OWWA, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Technical Education Skills Development Authority’s Assist WELL Program to help them recover in terms of livelihood and employment. – Don Kevin Hapal/Rappler.com