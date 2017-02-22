'To the mining companies, you talk about contracts, [but] how about our contract to life?' asks Environment Secretary Gina Lopez in an 8-minute video posted on her Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Gina Lopez turned emotional as she addressed both her critics and supporters in an 8-minute video posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday, February 22.

The video, which was taken right after Lopez's daily meditation, showed the environment secretary addressing the issues and allegations against her "in a really calm way."

"To my detractors, stop it already, I mean if you're gonna fight, at least fight clean. For example, Inquirer puts headlines which are not even true, Manila Standard puts things which are not even true. Play the game well. If you think that what I'm doing is not right, at least tell the truth," she said in the video, referring to two of the country's broadsheets.

Lopez is in the hot seat after her department announced this month not only the closure and suspension of 28 mining companies, but also the cancellation of 75 mineral production sharing agreements in watersheds all over the country. (READ: After DENR's mining audit, what happens now?)

On Wednesday, she reiterated that her department "followed due process every step of the way."

"To the mining companies, you talk about contracts, [but] how about our contract to life? I have every right and it is my duty and obligation to review contracts in light of the common good," she said.

She added, "'Yan ang tungkulin ng pamahalaan: tingnan kung anong kontrata ang para sa pakinabang ng lahat (That is the duty of government: to check which contracts benefit everyone), and then if we see that a contract was made na madadamay ang komunidad (that affects the community), it's our duty and responsibility to help them."

But Lopez noted that only a few businessmen are "very greedy" even if "they don't need the money."

"Bakit wawasakin 'yung tubig ng komunidad? Ang dami na nilang pera. Tama na. You don't have to make money that way. And for the mining places that might be closed, you can make money another way. It's not naman kailangan mo 'yung pera para mabuhay, tama na. I mean, but people need water to live," she added.

(Why will they destroy the water of the community? They already have a lot of money. Stop it. You don't have to make money that way. And for the mining places that might be closed, you can make money another way. It's not like you need the money to live, stop it. I mean, but people need water to live.)

She also asked the people working in mining sites if they're open to the possibility of "a better life." (READ: Lopez: Mining audit team wanted fines, I chose closures)

"Are you comfortable working there na maraming nadadamay? Because 'yan ang nangyayari for many, many years. Yes, may trabaho kayo, pero ang dami-daming magsasaka, mangingisda na nadadamay. 'Yung buhay nila, hindi ba importante din 'yan?"

(Are you comfortable working there where many are affected? Because that's what has been happening for many, many years. Yes, you have jobs, but many farmers and fishermen are affected. Aren't their lives important too?)

She assured the public that there are teams from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) that are coordinating with the communities in mining sites facing closures.

By this week, she said, the DENR will have "a very good plan" that will include inputs from the Department of Tourism, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Lopez admitted that the work she does is not easy. She said it has not been easy as well for her to "keep [her] spiritual self intact."

Still, she thanked those who support her and have been sending her messages of encouragement.

"I wanna tell you from my deepest, deepest, deepest heart, mahal na mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat…. I feel you, and alam ko na puwedeng, puwedeng, puwede [ang] isang bansang sana wala nang mahirap at sana nagmamahalan," she added.

(I wanna tell you from my deepest, deepest, deepest heart, I really, really, really love you all…. I feel you, and I know that it's really, really, really possible for a country where no one is poor and everyone loves each other.) – Rappler.com