Malacañang slams British Ambassador Asif Ahmad for saying that under the Duterte administration, 'change has come in the Philippines but not in a good way'

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Wednesday, February 22, slammed British ambassador to the Philippines Asif Ahmad for not undertanding the "true" sentiments of the "common Filipino" when he criticized the Duterte administration's war on drugs and support for the reimposition of the death penalty.

"With all due respect to the British Ambassador, Mr Asif Ahmad's remark that 'change has come in the Philippines but not in a good way' does not reflect the true sentiment of the common Filipino," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abella urged Ahmad to look beyond "gated villages" to understand the perspective of the majority of Filipinos who, he claimed, support the President's drug war.

"Confidence – both business and consumers – is high in the Duterte administration. One wishes diplomats were more familiar with life beyond the rarefied atmosphere of gated villages," said Abella.

On Monday, Ahmad, in an event with reporters in his home, described Duterte's drug war as "not successful" and the proposed revival of death penalty a "tragic reversal," according to a Philippine Star report.

Surveys have found that most Filipinos are satisfied with the drug war but want suspects to live. A December Social Weather Stations survey said 8 out of 10 Filipinos fear they will be victims of extrajudicial killings.

A Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated survey released in January showed a majority of Filipinos trust Duterte. – Rappler.com