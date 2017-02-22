Former NBI officials Roel Boliv, Ricardo Diaz, and Jose Yap are named new respondents in a supplemental criminal complaint

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) on Wednesday, February 22, charged 3 National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) officials in relation to the kidnapping and death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo back in October 2016.

The following were named new respondents in a supplemental criminal complaint filed by the PNP-AKG with the Department of Justice (DOJ):

former NBI deputy director for investigation services Jose "Jojo" Yap

former National Capital Region (NCR) director Ricardo Diaz

former Task Force against Illegal Drugs head Roel Boliv

The 3 NBI officials were tagged by Superintendent Rafael Dumlao, the official of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) who allegedly led the kidnapping of Jee.

DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered their relief from duty.

Additional respondents include the following 5 employees of the Gream funeral parlor, where the body of Jee was cremated and disposed:

Epephany Gotera

Teodolito Macato Tarepe

Kevin Enriquez

Robert John Tobias

Bernardo Maraya

Regional Trial Court Branch 58 Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr ordered a reinvestigation of the case after a plea by Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2) Ricky Sta Isabel, who said Dumlao speaheaded the kidnap-slay case.

The amended complaint of the AKG now names Dumlao, Jerry Omlang and Geraldo Santiago as additional respondents, with Omlang and Santiago supporting Sta Isabel's claims that Dumlao masterminded the kidnapping and killing of Jee Ick Joo.

Omlang, an errand boy in the NBI, surrendered and confessed to participating in the crime. He also sought protection from the NBI. Santiago, who owns the Gream funeral parlor, also applied for witness protection, after surrendering to the NBI.

The DOJ panel, made up of Senior Assistant State Prosecutors Juan Pedro Navera and Olivia Torrevillas, gave the respondents until March 2, the date of the next hearing, to submit their answers and file counter-affidavits. – Rappler.com