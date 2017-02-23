'Jojo Arcinue of HTI with 65% burns died due to multiple organ failure due to sepsis,' reports Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla

MANILA, Philippines – A 4th person died of his injuries from the fire that hit a facility of House Technology Industries (HTI) within the Cavite Export Processing Zone last February 1.

HTI worker Jojo Arcinue died on Wednesday afternoon, February 22, Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a Facebook post.

"At 4:45PM today, Wednesday, February 22, Jojo Arcinue of HTI with 65% burns died due to multiple organ failure due to sepsis," the governor announced, expressing sympathies on behalf of his province mates.

Three other workers have died in the hospital days after the blaze. They were Jerome Sismaet, Richard Sargento, and Alex Lerog. – Rappler.com