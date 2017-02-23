The epicenter of the quake is located in Davao del Sur, Phivolcs says

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked parts of southern Mindanao Thursday, February 23, knocking down a concrete waiting shed and injuring at least 2 people.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9:50 am local time, was located in Davao Del Sur, at a depth of 15 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at 4.9 magnitude.

Intensity IV was felt in Davao City. The waiting shed in front of the Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School in the city was toppled down by the quake, injuring at least 2 people.

It was also felt in Kidapawan City, at Intensity I.

There are no expected aftershocks, Phivolcs added. – With a report from Manman Dejeto / Rappler.com