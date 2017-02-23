Vice President Leni Robredo said the accusations of retired Davao City police officer Arthur Lascañas must be 'taken seriously and given careful consideration'

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday, February 23, said she supports the Senate's reopening of its probe into the existence of the infamous Davao Death Squad (DDS), saying this should get the "full support and cooperation" of Malacañang.

In a statement released Thursday, February 23, Robredo said the testimony made by retired Davao City police officer Arthur Lascañas must be given "careful consideration" after risking his safety with his allegations against the "most powerful man in the country."

"Accusations of bribery to media and ouster plots can no longer work," said Robredo.

"A thorough, independent, and credible investigation by the Senate into these charges must be promptly pursued, with the full support of the President and his administration," she added.

Lascañas faced the public again in the Senate on Monday, linking Duterte to the controversial vigilante group, which corroborated some key information provided by Senate key witness and self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato.

Lascañas testified in a previous DDS Senate probe against Matobato last October 2016. The reason for his flip-flop, which raised doubts about his credibility as a witness, remains unanswered.

The Senate is set to reopen its investigation on the existence of the DDS. In a caucus Tuesday, February 21, 10 senators voted in favor of it: Leila de Lima, Antonio Trillanes IV, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Escudero, Ralph Recto, Joel Villanueva, Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon, and Sonny Angara.

Five senators abstained while 8 voted against it. – Rappler.com