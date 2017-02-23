The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says it would take 4 months to completely renovate the airport terminal, and 9 months to fully restore the entire runway

MANILA, Philippines – Aviation authorities announced that Surigao airport has resumed commercial operations on Thursday morning, February 23, two weeks after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake partially damaged its runway.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement on Thursday that it issued a notice to airmen opening the airport for commercial operations effective 6 am that day.

CAAP Deputy Director General for Operations Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo said that part of the runway or 1,000 meters of the 1,700-meter runway was declared usable and safe for aircraft operations.

Tamayo said it would take 4 months to completely renovate the airport terminal, and 9 months to fully restore the entire runway. (READ: After the quake: Repair of Surigao airport to cost P73M)

CAAP said PalExpress and Cebu Pacific are operating in the airport using their turbo propeller aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and CAAP officials inspected the airport on Wednesday, particularly the partially repaired runway. They also checked on the progress of repairs on the damaged airport terminal complex.

Surigao Airport was shut down following the earthquake that rocked Surigao del Norte on February 10. – Rappler.com