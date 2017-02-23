De Lima says she failed to meet her sons at home when she had to rush back to the Senate when told the arresting team from the CIDG was on its way to her house to arrest her

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The eldest son of Senator Leila de Lima visited his mother in her office on Thursday night, February 23.

Israel Bohol, 33, was seen entering the office of his mother at around past 10:30 pm.

De Lima earlier went home after her camp reached an agreement with Interior and Local Government Secretary Mike Sueno that she would be arrested Friday morning.

But she failed to meet her two sons Israel and Vincent at home. She rushed back to the Senate after finding out that the arresting team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was on its way to her house to arrest her.

Later in the evening Thursday, De Lima's office said the CIDG gave the senator until 10 am Friday before she would be arrested. Senate sergeant-at-arms Jose Balajadia said on radio dzBB they expected the arrest warrant to be served before 10 am.

“As a matter of fact di na ko naabutan ng mga anak ko, my eldest son was staying with his father. He was on his way, na-traffic sa EDSA... di naabutan. My second son took his exams, law school sa Alabang. Gabi na natapos ang klase, di na rin ako naabutan. Di ko nakita mga anak ko," De Lima said.

(As a matter of fact, I didn't get to see my sons. My eldest son was staying with his father. He was on his way but got caught in traffic...I didn't get to see him. My second son took his exams, law school in Alabang. His class ended at night, and I also didn't get to see him. I didn't get to see my sons.)

De Lima, a week ago, met with her family, including her siblings, to psychologically prepare them for her impending arrest.

She said she intentionally did not include her 83-year-old mother and her son Israel, who has a special condition, in the meeting.

“May arrangement na po, di naman tatakas, di naman ako iiwas, kaya kampante nga rin ako na I'll be staying overnight sa bahay. Bigla hong nagbago ang desisyon. Desisyon ho ata ni Director [General [Ronald] Dela Rosa,” De Lima said.

(There was an arrangement. I was not going to escape, I wasn't going to evade them that's why I was confident that I would be staing overnight in the house. The decision suddenly changed. Looks like it was the decision of Director [General Ronald] Dela Rosa. – Rappler.com