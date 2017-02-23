The justice secretary says, 'Kung ano ano ang sinasabi mo, na bigyan ka hanggang few hours in the morning. Ba't kinakailangan pang ganoon?'

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II slammed Senator Leila de Lima on Thursday, February 23, for being choosy about the time of her arrest.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) also on Thursday ordered the arrest of De Lima on drug charges. (EXPLAINER: What is Leila de Lima being accused of?)

Speaking with dzMM, Aguirre said, "Senator De Lima, we both came from the same school, San Beda College of Law, and we have to give each other the presumption of good faith."

He added, "Alam na alam naman natin na simpleng simple lamang ang execution ng warrant of arrest. Kung may warrant of arrest na yan, sundin na natin. At yan naman ang sinasabi mo. As a matter of fact, nung wala pang warrant of arrest, nagdidiskurso ka riyan, 'Arestuhin 'nyo ako ngayon!' Tapos noong nandyan na ang warrant of arrest, ayaw mo namang magpaaresto."

(We know the execution of a warrant of arrest is very simple. If there's a warrant of arrest, we follow it. That's what you say. As a matter of fact, when there wasn't a warrant of arrest, you kept saying, "Arrest me now!" Now that there's a warrant of arrest, you don't want to be arrested.)

Aguirre further said, "Kung ano-ano ang sinasabi mo, na bigyan ka hanggang few hours in the morning. Ba't kinakailangan pang ganoon?" (You keep saying so many things, like to give you until a few hours in the morning. Why do you even need that?)

Senate sergeant-at-arms retired general Jose Balajadia Jr said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) agreed to let Senator Leila de Lima rest until 10:00 am Friday, February 24, when she is scheduled to be arrested.

Balajadia added De Lima will be brought to Camp Crame after her scheduled arrest later this morning. – Rappler.com