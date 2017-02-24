Watch the discussion live on Rappler

THE RELEVANCE OF THE 1986 EDSA PEOPLE POWER TODAY

A discussion on the promises of, successes, and disappointments on the dictator’s ouster and the restoration of constitutional democracy



School of Economics Auditorium

University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City

24 February 2017 (Friday)

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM



PROGRAM



I. National Anthem

Cookie Chua

Singer and Songwriter



II. Welcome Remarks

Professor Michael Tan

Chancellor, UP Diliman



III. Discussion Proper



Francis Pangilinan

Senator of the Philippines

President, Liberal Party of the Philippines





Christian Monsod

Member, 1986 Constitutional Commission

Former Chairman, COMELEC





Raissa Robles

Correspondent, South China Morning Post (HK)

Investigative Journalist





Jose Almonte

Former National Security Adviser







IV. Open Forum







V. Closing Remarks

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo

Chairperson, Liberal Party of the Philippines







Moderator:

Professor Agustin Arcenas

UP Diliman School of Economics



Event organized by:



Institute for Leadership, Empowerment, and Democracy (iLEAD)

University of the Philippines

Liberal Party of the Philippines

– Rappler.com