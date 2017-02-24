WATCH: The relevance of the 1986 EDSA People Power today
THE RELEVANCE OF THE 1986 EDSA PEOPLE POWER TODAY
A discussion on the promises of, successes, and disappointments on the dictator’s ouster and the restoration of constitutional democracy
School of Economics Auditorium
University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City
24 February 2017 (Friday)
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
PROGRAM
I. National Anthem
Cookie Chua
Singer and Songwriter
II. Welcome Remarks
Professor Michael Tan
Chancellor, UP Diliman
III. Discussion Proper
Francis Pangilinan
Senator of the Philippines
President, Liberal Party of the Philippines
Christian Monsod
Member, 1986 Constitutional Commission
Former Chairman, COMELEC
Raissa Robles
Correspondent, South China Morning Post (HK)
Investigative Journalist
Jose Almonte
Former National Security Adviser
IV. Open Forum
V. Closing Remarks
Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo
Chairperson, Liberal Party of the Philippines
Moderator:
Professor Agustin Arcenas
UP Diliman School of Economics
Event organized by:
Institute for Leadership, Empowerment, and Democracy (iLEAD)
University of the Philippines
Liberal Party of the Philippines
– Rappler.com