Antonia Caviteño is the 5th fatality from the fire that hit House Technology Industries in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines – Another House Technology Industries (HTI) worker has died from the fire that broke out last February 1 at the HTI facility in Cavite.

Antonia Caviteño is the 5th fatality from the fire, Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a Facebook post on Friday, February 24.

She passed away at 9 pm on Thursday, February 23, due to multiple organ failure as a result of severe burns.

Caviteño was one of 126 HTI workers injured in the fire that hit the facility. She was earlier brought to Divine Grace Medical Center in General Trias, but was later transferred to De La Salle University Medical Center in Dasmariñas City. (READ: Did Cavite hospital mishandle HTI fire victims?)

The HTI management has promised financial aid to the victims of the fire. The labor and social welfare departments, as well as the provincial government, have pledged assistance to the victims. (READ: How one worker escaped the HTI fire in Cavite)

The fire broke out early evening of February 1 and was only put out on the afternoon of February 3, almost two full days later. Initial findings attributed the cause of the fire to a mechanical accident. The damage was estimated to be between P12 billion and P15 billion.

The HTI facility, where housing materials for export to Japan are manufactured, occupies 80 hectares in the Cavite Export Processing Zone, but the fire affected only around 6 hectares.

HTI is the biggest employer in the processing zone, with about 15,000 employees, and is also said to be the best, with housing benefits provided to senior employees. – Rappler.com