President Rodrigo Duterte urges the Bangsamoro Transition Commission to navigate the hindrances and draft an 'acceptable' Bangsamoro law

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, February 24, said he is "fast-tracking" the fulfillment of his promise to create the new Bangsamoro region during his term while reiterating his warning against peace spoilers.

At the launch of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) in his hometown Davao City, Duterte underscored the difficult task ahead for the group that will revise the Bangsamoro draft law that failed to pass the previous 16th Congress.

Duterte said they should aspire for a draft that is "acceptable" and he will ask Filipinos nationwide to support it.

He said additional powers may be given to the region when the government has shifted to a federal set up.

"I'm urging the BTC to navigate the hindrances and obstructions. Hanapin ninyo ang daan patungo ng kapayapaan. Mahirap 'yan (Look for the road towards peace. It is going to be hard). It is a long journey, But if there is a product that is acceptable to all, makikita ninyo ako (you will see me) – maybe in front of the Filipino nation – I will ask every Filipino to vote for it because it will make us a great nation," Duterte said in his speech.

"I leave it up to you. You know the history, equation, composition, and religions here. The indiosyncracies of the tribes," Duterte said.

Duterte said he wants the new region that will replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in place on the 3rd year of his administration.

Duterte said that peace in Mindanao is his centerpiece advocacy. He claimed he only ran for president because he was afraid that none of the other candidates understood the violence that could befall Mindanao if the peace process breaks down.

His predecessor, former President Benigno Aquino III, failed to urge Congress to pass the Bangsamoro law in the aftermath of the bloody Mamasapano tragedy, a botched police operation where 44 elite cops were killed inside the territory of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Duterte promised during the campaign that he will push for the law. "We must have peace at all cost. As president, ang gusto ko talaga mangyari ay kapayapaan (I really want to have peace). But it must be one country, one nation, one flag.

Duterte also warned against radicalism in Mindanao, urging the people to reject influences of groups like the Islamic State (ISIS). – Rappler.com