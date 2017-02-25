The military also claims a number of successes this week against the Abu Sayyaf, the other ISIS-linked local terror group

MANILA, Philippines – Two suspected members of the local terrorist group Maute were killed and one was arrested in Iligan City on Friday, February 24, after state forces foiled a carnapping attempt in one of Mindanao's industrial hubs.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr, the newly appointed chief of the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom), highlighted the effective police and military coordination in stopping atrocities in the area where armed groups linked with the foreign terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) operate.

The members of the local terrorist group on Friday slipped to the nearby city in a Hyundai Elantra from their lair in neighboring Lanao del Norte, flagged down an Iligan-bound Ford Ranger XLT pick up along C3 Road in Barangay Ubaldo Laya, and forced an entire family out of the car.

The victims, including a 62-year-old woman, reported the incident to the police, which promptly coordinated with the military on the ground.

A shootout ensued as the Maute members in the pick up – identified as Azzam Ampua Tahir and a certain "Wowie – fired at soldiers manning checkpoints as they headed to their lair in Lanao del Norte.

They were intercepted and killed in the boundary of Iligan City and Tagoloan by the 4th Mechanized Battalion of the Army's Mechanized Infantry Division. An M4 rifle with 3 magazines and 60 rounds of ammunition and a Caliber .45 pistol were recovered, according to the military.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (SAF) chased the Elantra which continued its way to Iligan City, and was able to arrest the driver, identified as Eyeman Alonto from Marawi City, along Camague Road.

“The prompt response of the government forces, as well as the quick coordination made by the police with the military, have led to the successful neutralization and arrest of the members of the terror group and the recovery of their firearms,” said Galvez.

"I am assuring the public that the government forces will continue to look after cities and communities so that these bad elements will not be able to freely conduct any atrocities," the Wesmincom chief added.

The military intensified operations in Central Mindanao as it aims to significantly reduce the capacity of two of the ISIS-linked terror groups, the Maute Group in Central Mindanao and the Abu Sayyaf Group in Southern Mindanao.

The military claimed Abu Sayyaf senior leader Isnilon Hapilon has joined the Maute Group in Central Mindanao. He was reported to be severely wounded in one of the air strikes conducted in the area.

'Successes' vs terror group

The military and the police claimed several other successful operations against the Abu Sayyaf this week.

They claimed to have "narrowed" the movements of the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu after Joint Task Force Sulu recovered a high-powered firearm abandoned after a clash in Barangay Paligi in Indanan, Sulu, on Thursday, February 23.

The 16th Infantry Battalion recovered in a clearing operation an M16A1 Armalite rifle with 8 magazines and 123 rounds of ammunition.

On Wednesday, February 22, the Navy reported that it foiled the Abu Sayyaf's sea-jacking attempt against the Panamanian-flag MV Dong Hae Star.

The crew of the Panamian ship monitored black speedboats pursuing them off the waters of Pearl Bank. They supposedly desisted from chasing them after Navy patrol ships appeared in response to the distress call.

On Monday, February 20, Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi also claimed to have killed Abu Sayyaf spotter Al Abdullah in a firefight off the waters of Bakungan, Turtle Island in Tawi-Tawi.

Abdullah reportedly hosted Abu Sayyaf members in his house in the remote island. Galvez said his death is a "big setback" for the terrorist group that is notorious for kidnapping foreigners in those waters. – Rappler.com