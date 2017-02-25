In her first 24 hours in detention, the senator receives visitors and supporters, and has ginisang munggo and fried fish for lunch, says her chief media officer

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima was "in good spirits" on Saturday, February 25, while in detention at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, reported her chief media officer on Saturday, February 25. She was arrested on drug charges.

In a text message sent to reporters, Ferdie Maglalang said that in her first 24 hours in detention, the senator received visitors, "mostly family and relatives, friends and supporters."

Among them were former party-list representative and ex-Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chairperson Loretta Ann Rosales, current CHR head Jose Luis Martin Gascon, CHR commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit, former Civil Service Commission chair Karina David, Sister Arnold Maria Noel, and other women leaders.

"Her Senate staff were also there. She also misses her favorite dog, Coco," Maglalang said.

For lunch, Maglalang added, De Lima had ginisang munggo and fried fish. Visitors also brought her food, he said. (READ: De Lima to bring own food, water to Crame jail – lawyer)

Maglalang described her detention cell, saying it had no refrigerator nor an air conditioning unit. (READ: De Lima allowed to choose between cells of Enrile, Tiamzons – PNP)

"She is sending her thanks to her supporters and the Senate media for your support and prayers," Maglalang said.

De Lima surrendered on Friday morning, February 24, after a Muntinlupa trial court issued a warrant of arrest against her, former driver and lover Ronnie Dayan, and former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Marcos Ragos in connection with one of 3 criminal cases filed against them. (READ: TIMELINE: De Lima – from drug probe to arrest)

They are accused of having links to the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. – Rappler.com