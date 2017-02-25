The crowd at the Luneta shouts, 'Si Trillanes!' referring to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a Duterte critic

MANILA, Philippines – "Sabi niyo may gusto kayong isunod? Sino?" asked Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II of the pro-Duterte crowd that gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta on Saturday, February 25. (You said you want someone to follow. Who?)

Aguirre joined the rally at the Luneta organized to show support for President Rodrigo Duterte, a day after the arrest and detention of Senator Leila de Lima.

In response, the crowd at the Luneta shouted, "Si Trillanes!" referring to another Duterte critic, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Aguirre then said, "Tulungan niyo ako." (Help me.)

DOJ Sec Aguirre on stage: Sabi niyo may gusto kayong isunod? Sino? (Crowd shouts Trillanes). Tulungan niyo ako. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/rwZ7CCnLBn — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 25, 2017

De Lima surrendered to authorities on Friday, February 24, after the issuance of a warrant of arrest for drug charges filed against her, her former driver and lover Ronnie Dayan, and Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Marcos Ragos for their alleged links to the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prisons. (EXPLAINER: What is Leila de Lima being accused of?)

Meanwhile, Trillanes revived the issue of Duterte's bank accounts, which supposedly had P2.4 billion. (READ: Trillanes on Duterte bank accounts: 'Prove me wrong')

President Duterte denied the accusation, even offering to resign if Trillanes can prove it in court.

In a show of force, supporters of President Duterte held a vigil-rally at the Luneta on Saturday, the same day as the 31st anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. (IN PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Luneta to support Duterte)

Police estimated the crowd size at the Luneta at about 215,000 as of 9 pm, but organizers said they were expecting more later in the evening.

Also speaking during the event were Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Tourism Promotions Board head Cesar Montano, and whistleblower Sandra Cam.

Health Sec Ubial: For the first time in PH history, the Health budget is higher than the Defense budget @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/K7qpWAEnzW — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 25, 2017

Pres Spox Martin Andanar onstage: Ang EDSA ay hindi dilaw, pula, lahat ng kulay ang demokrasya @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/vTWIhFXo2S — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 25, 2017

Montano invites crowd to help in tourism promotion: Bawat Pilipino, karapatan ninyo na ipromote ang ating bansa. @rapplerdotcom — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 25, 2017

Pres Adviser Sandra Cam: I feel vindicated on the arrest of Senator "Liar" De Lima @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/rYoQELX5cd — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 25, 2017

– Michael Bueza, with reports by Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com