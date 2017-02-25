Those who gathered at EDSA 31 not only commemorated the People Power Revolution, but protested the burial of former president Ferdinand Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos celebrated the 31st anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument on Saturday, February 25.

Patty Pasion reports.

PATTY PASION, REPORTING: Pinuno ng libu-libong mga Pilipino galing sa iba't ibang sektor ang kahabaan ng White Plains Avenue para gunitain ang ika-31 anibersaryo ng EDSA People Power Revolution.

(Thousands of Filipinos from different sectors occupied White Plains Avenue to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.)

Dito sa People Power Monument nagtipun-tipon ang mga miyembro ng February 25 Coalition na binubuo ng mahigit sa 70 sectoral organizations.

(Here at the People Power Monument, members of the February 25 coalition, composed of more than 70 sectoral organizations, gathered.)

Ayon sa mga organizers, mahigit 6,000 ang dumalo sa rally.

(According to organizers, more than 6,000 people attended the rally.)

KAYLE SALCEDO, PROTESTER:Maraming nagsasabi ang millennials entitled, maswerte dahil malaya magsalita. Palagay ko mahalaga na kilalanin yung fact na maraming nagsakripisyo para sa lahat ng anuman ang ginagawa natin ngayon. I attended because this is my way, my small way of recognizing the sacrifices of those before us.

(Many people say millennials are entitled, they are lucky because they can freely express themselves. But I think it is important to acknowledge the fact that there are many people who made sacrifices for us to be able to do what we do now. I attended because this is my way – my small way of recognizing the sacrifices of those before us.)

WILFREDO VILLANUEVA, PROTESTER:All of this leads to Marcos, I think he simply wants to return to power and me personally I have to do everything to stop them. Hindi tayo hopeless nation ang problema talaga leadership.

(All of this leads to Marcos. I think he simply wants to return to power and me, personally, I have to do everything to stop them. We are not a hopeless nation but our leadership is the problem.)

ELIZA TIONGSON, PROTESTER: I was here when EDSA happened. I was along VV Soliven Tower. When it happened it was so beautiful. It fell because we took advantage of our freedom. Iyon ang kailangan nating ayusin, masyado na nating inabuso ang kalayaan natin.

(I was here when EDSA happened. I was along VV Soliven Tower. When it happened, it was so beautiful. It fell because we took advantage of our freedom. That's what we need to fix, we abused our freedom so much.)

Dumalo rin sa pagtitipon ang mga miyembro ng Liberal Party na sina dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino, at mga senador Kiko Pangilinan, Frank Drilon, at Bam Aquino.

(Members of the Liberal Party such as former President Noynoy Aquino and senators Kiko Pangilinan, Frank Drilon and Bam Aquino attended the rally.)

Nagpunta rin si Vice President Leni Robredo. Ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na dumalo si Robredo ng rally na inorganisa ng mga grupong anti-Marcos.

(Vice President Leni Robredo also attended. This is the first time Robredo went to a rally organized by anti-Marcos groups.)

Patty Pasion, Rappler, Quezon City. – Rappler.com