(UPDATED) Jeepney operators are protesting new government regulations that they say will lead to the 'corporate takeover' of public transport

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Commuters were told to seek alternative means of transportation on Monday, February 27, as jeepney operators are set to hold a strike in Metro Manila and select provinces to protest plans to phase out their old fleet.

In Metro Manila, jeepney drivers are expected to convene at the Monumento Circle at 6 am and then gather at the Quezon Memorial Circle around 11 am, before marching toward Mendiola, based on an advisory from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Jeepney operators led by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) are asking the government to drop its plans for stricter regulation of jeepneys.

These plans include phasing out old jeepneys as well as requiring operators to have at least 10 jeepneys and a minimum capital of P7 million to keep their franchises.

PISTON said the new regulations will lead to the "corporate takeover" of public transport.

A similar transport strike earlier this month caused misery among commuters in the country's capital who have depended on the iconic mode of transportation, forcing some cities and schools to cancel classes.

Several class suspensions have already been announced for Monday.

On Twitter, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the government would provide free rides for commuters.

DOTr, LTFRB, and MMDA will provide Libreng Sakay tomorrow, 27 Feb., in line with the Transport Strike.

The police also said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has met with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to address the issue. – Rappler.com