#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, February 27
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, February 27, due to the nationwide transport strike.
NCR
- No classes in elementary and high school, as per the Office of the Executive Secretary. The Palace later expanded its announcement to include "all affected areas nationwide," but has not yet specified what those places are. The media are awaiting more details from Malacañang.
- Adamson University – all classes including office work
- Colegie de San Juan de Letran Manila – all classes including office work
- De La Salle University (Taft, BGC, Makati) – all classes including office work
- De La Salle College of Saint Benilde – all classes including office work
- Don Bosco Technical Institute Makati – all classes including office work
- Don Bosco Technical Institute Mandaluyong – all classes
- Far Eastern University (Manila, Makati) – all classes
- Lyceum of the Philippines University – all classes including office work
- Manila Tytana Colleges – all classes including office work
- University of Santo Tomas – all classes including office work
- University of the Philippines Manila – all classes
- University of the East (Manila and Caloocan) – all classes
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela – all classes
- Philippine Women's University (Quezon City and Manila) – all classes including office work
- Valenzuela Polytechnic College – all classes
- Technological Institute of the Philippines (Manila and Quezon City) – all classes
- Trinity University of Asia – all classes
Luzon
- Legazpi City – elementary and highschool classes in private and public schools
- Aquinas University of Legazpi – all classes including office work
- Bicol University – all levels
- De La Salle University-STC (Biñan) – all classes including office work
Visayas
- Bacolod City – all levels in public schools
- Iloilo City – all levels in public and private schools, as per Mayor Jed Mabilog
- Mandaue City, Cebu – classes in pre-school and public elementary schools
- Talisay City, Cebu – classes in all levels
- Bacolod Taytung High School
- Colegio San Agustin Bacolod – all classes including office work
- La Consolacion College Bacolod – all classes
- Riverside College Bacolod
- STI West Negros University
- St. John's Institute bacolod
- University of St. La Salle Bacolod – all classes including office work
- University of Negros Occidental Recoletos
