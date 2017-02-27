The President dismisses reports that the son of the late dictator will soon be named interior secretary

MANILA, Philippines – He’s not interested.

President Rodrigo Duterte squelched speculations that defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr will soon be named secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Asked by reporters in Malacañang about rumors that Marcos will be named DILG secretary, Duterte said, “He’s not interested.”

Marcos is still prohibited from occupying a government position after his loss in the May 2016 elections. That ban will be lifted in June, however.

Duterte is known for his close ties with the Marcoses, and was instrumental in the burial of the strongman at the Libingan ng mga Bayani last year.

Incumbent DILG Secretary Mike Sueno said last week that he would leave his post if asked by the President.

“With the information being floated about the change at the helm of the DILG, I take no offense whatsoever. It is business as usual for me as I dispense my duties and functions with the blessings of President Duterte,” Sueno said.

Vice President Leni Robredo said the prospect of Marcos at the helm of the DILG is "scary." – Rappler.com