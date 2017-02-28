Stories from across the Philippines on Tuesday, February 28

Soon: Reloadable card for Manila's senior citizens

MANILA, Philippines – Manila's senior citizens will soon receive financial benefits via a free, reloadable prepaid card, the city government said Tuesday, February 28.

The card, the local government said in a press release, is "designed to be a secured and faster means for Manileños to receive their benefits from the city government."

The card is issued by OmniPay, and co-branded with the city of Manila, under the UnionPay brand, the press release added.

Among the benefits they can get through the card are the P500-cash gift during birthdays; P6,000-annual social pensions for indigent senior citizens; and special cash gifts for centenarians, ranging from P10,000 to P100,000.

The card can be used at automated teller machines, and for cashless payments. It can also be reloaded at OmniPay partner outlets nationwide, and can also be used to receive remittances.

There is no need to open a bank account for beneficiaries to get the Manila City Card, the statement said.

After senior citizens, next in line to get the cards are city personnel, teachers, law enforcement personnel, and hospital patients, and eventually, all qualified city residents, the statement added. – Rappler.com

