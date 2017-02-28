'We stand in solidarity with Germany as it grieves for the tragic loss of one of its sons to a senseless act of violence,' the Department of Foreign Affairs says

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, February 28, condemned the beheading of German hostage Juergen Gustav Kantner in the hands of terrorist group Abu Sayyaf.

"We condemn, in the strongest terms, this cruel and inhuman act by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), and reiterate our firm resolve to oppose terrorism in all forms," DFA spokesman Charles Jose said in a statement.

"The Philippine government will do its utmost to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice," Jose added.

He said that the DFA, which "is greatly saddened" by Kantner's death, is extending "its deepest sympathies" to the victim's family and friends, as well as to the German people.

"We stand in solidarity with Germany as it grieves for the tragic loss of one of its sons to a senseless act of violence," Jose added.

The DFA issued this statement after the Philippine government confirmed on Monday, February 27, that the Abu Sayyaf had beheaded Kantner.

The Abu Sayyaf, blamed for the worst terror attacks in Philippine history, had previously demanded a P30-million ($600,000) ransom paid by Sunday, February 26, to spare the 70-year-old.

Kanter was abducted from his yacht in waters off the southern Philippines in 2016. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com