Stories from across the Philippines on Wednesday, March 1

Makati gov't seeks criminal raps vs ex-acting chief Peña over 'midnight appointments'

MANILA – The Makati city government has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to file criminal charges against former acting mayor Romulo “Kid” Peña for allegedly violating the election ban on appointments, promotions, and transfers of personnel.

The Makati city government said in a press statement on Wednesday, March 1, that Peña allegedly made 326 "midnight appointments" without prior authority from the Comelec.

“Thus, we are of the firm opinion that Peña’s actions constitute Election Offense under Article XXII, Section 261, par.(h) of the Omnibus Election Code,” Makati Legal Department head Michael Arthur Camiña said in a letter to Comelec Law Department head Norina Tangaro-Casingal.

“Accordingly, we request your assistance on the matter, and trust that you will file the necessary actions to sanction Peña’s disregard of the law,” he added in the letter dated February 15 was received by the Comelec on February 22.

Based on an investigation of Makati's Human Resources Development Office (HRDO) under Mayor Abigail Binay, only a few of the promotions, appointments or transfers allegedly complied with legal requirements. – Rappler.com





P200M worth of fake branded clothes seized in Pasay City raids

MANILA – A combined P200 million worth of children’s wear and other apparel imitating famous international and local brands were seized by Bureau of Customs (BOC) agents in two warehouses in Pasay City on Wednesday, March 1.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Neil Estrella told reporters that the agents seized clothes that used trademarks of Polo Sport, Vans, Under Armour, and Diesel.

Identifying the owner of one of the warehouses as James Chua, the CIIS chief said the owners had been given "15 days to produce pertinent documents that would prove they have importation permit and they are registered with the BOC.”

He added, “If they were not able to produce a permit, we will proceed with the seizure of these products.” – Rappler.com