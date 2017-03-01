The Muslim congressmen argue that acts of terrorism like beheadings are 'not in accordance with Islamic religion or way of life'

MANILA, Philippines – Muslim congressmen condemned on Wednesday, March 1, the Abu Sayyaf Group’s beheading of German hostage Juergen Kantner.

The following lawmakers presented the statement of all Muslim legislators, including Automous Region in Muslim Mindanao officials, during a press conference:

Deputy Speaker Bai Sandra Sema, Maguindanao 1st District

Ansaruddin Adiong, Lanao del Sur 1st District

Mauyag Papandayan Jr, Lanao del Sur 2nd District

Abdulmunir Arbison, Sulu 2nd District

Ruby Sahali, Tawi-Tawi

Sitti Turabin-Hataman, Anak Mindanao

The German embassy in the Philippines confirmed that it was Kantner in the beheading video that circulated on social media earlier this week. The deadline for his P30 million ransom has lapsed.

“These acts of terrorism are not in accordance with Islamic religion or way of life to which we as representaties of our people here in the Philippines belong,” said the Muslim congressmen.

“We are making this statement lest the rest of the country and the world would perceive our people to consent to, encourage, or support such brutal, barbaric acts done not only to a foreigner but to any innocent person,” they added.

Kantner is the 3rd foreigner to be beheaded by the Abu Sayyfa in the last 10 months. The bandits beheaded two Canadian hostages in 2016 also after ransom payment deadlines lapsed.

The legislators are hoping that Muslims will be spared from “unfair generalization or unfounded discrimination.”

“We call on all Muslims to pray to Allah so that the Bangsamoro Homeland will be protected from the effects of these evil acts of terrorism. We are also requesting our non-Muslim brothers and sisters to pray for us as we lead our people in attaining peace in our homeland,” they said.

President Rodrigo Duterte apologized for Kantner’s death, saying the Philippine government “failed” to protect the German national. – with a report from Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com