LIVE: House votes on death penalty bill on 2nd reading
MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives votes on the second reading approval for the death penalty bill Wednesday, March 1.
If the bill is passed into law, the following heinous crimes would be punishable by death, either by hanging, firing squad, or lethal injection:
- Treason
- Qualified piracy
- Qualified bribery
- Parricide
- Murder
- Infanticide
- Rape
- Kidnapping and serious illegal detention
- Robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons
- Destructive arson
- Plunder
- Importation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals
- Sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals
- Maintenance of a drug den, dive, or resort
- Manufacture of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals
- Possession of dangerous drugs
- Cultivation or culture of plants classified as dangerous drugs or are sources thereof
- Unlawful prescription of dangerous drugs
- Criminal liability of a public officer or employee for misappropriation, misapplication, or failure to account for the confiscated, seized and/or surrendered dangerous drugs, plant sources of dangerous drugs, controlled precursors and essential chemicals, instruments/paraphernalia and/or laboratory equipment including the proceeds or properties obtained from the unlawful act committed
- Criminal liability for planting evidence concerning illegal drugs
- Carnapping – Rappler.com