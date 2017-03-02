Stories from across the Philippines on Thursday, March 2

P2B worth of cigarettes with fake tax stamps seized in Pampanga

PAMPANGA – About P2 billion worth of cigarettes with bogus tax stamps were found in 5 warehouses at the San Simon Industrial Park in San Simon town in Pampanga on Wednesday, March 1.

Norma Del Rosario of the Bureau of Customs intelligence and investigation service said the fake tax stamps were detected using a device that shows whether a tax stamp is authentic or counterfeit.

“If the gadget showed a green light, it means the tax stamp is authentic, that it came from the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue). If it showed a red light, it means the stamp is fake and that it did not come from the true manufacturer of the tax stamps because it has different chemical compound,” she said.