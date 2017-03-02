'Senator Enrile gave him several books. That's it,' says Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea

MANILA, Philippines – As far as Malacañang is concerned, President Rodrigo Duterte's one-on-one meeting with senator Juan Ponce Enrile on Wednesday, March 1, was nothing more than a "meeting of two old friends."

"They had a one-on-one. Senator Enrile gave him several books. That's it," Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told Rappler on Thursday, March 2.

It's rare for Palace guests to be given a chance to have a 4-eyes only meeting with the President. More often, the President is accompanied by other officials and his aides.

Medialdea brushed aside the possibility that Duterte and Enrile might have discussed the latter's plunder and graft charges stemming from his pork barrel scam cases.

Asked if Enrile might have mentioned his pork barrel scam cases, Medialdea said:"I don't think they will even take it up. Plainly, a meeting of two old friends. That's all there is to it."

The meeting comes two weeks after Solicitor General Jose Calida moved to acquit alleged pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim Napoles of the crime of serious illegal detention of her cousin, whistleblower Benhur Luy.

Luy is a state witness in the plunder cases against Napoles.

Enrile is one of 3 senators facing plunder and graft charges over the pork barrel scam, the biggest corruption scandal in Philippine history.

While the recommendation of the Solicitor-General, which is supported by Duterte, does not directly impact the pork barrel cases pending before the anti-graft Sandiganbayan, it could cast doubt on the integrity of Luy's testimonies which were critical in the building of the cases against Enrile, Napoles, and others.

Enrile faces plunder and 15 counts of graft over the pork barrel corruption scandal. He is accused of pocketing P172 million in commissions when he allowed P345 million of his Priority Development Assistant Fund (PDAF) to be diverted to fake non-governmental organizations.

Though he spent more than a year under hospital arrest, the Supreme Court allowed him to post bail in 2015 due to his age – he was 91 then – and health considerations.

Enrile and Duterte have been friends since the latter was Davao City mayor. Enrile has visited the President's home in the Matina district. – Rappler.com