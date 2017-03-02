Rappler talks to Peter Bouckaert, Emergencies Director for the Human Rights Watch.

In its report released Thursday, March 2, New York-based HRW said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is responsible for the extrajudicial, vigilante-style killings of drug suspects. These incidents, now in the thousands, are attributed by the police to unknown killers.

“These killings were not carried out by ‘rogue’ officers or by ‘vigilantes’ operating separately from the authorities,” read the HRW report. “Our research indicates that police involvement in the killings of drug suspects extends far beyond the officially acknowledged cases of police killings in ‘buy-bust’ operations.”

Since July 1, 7,080 people have been reported killed during the enforcement of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. (READ: PNP behind extrajudicial killings – int'l rights group)

