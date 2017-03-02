'Bilang mga kinatawan ng mamamayan, dapat panindigan ng bawat senador ang kanilang magiging boto,' says the senator, pushing for transparency in voting on the controversial measure

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Deputy Minority Leader Paolo Benigno Aquino IV warned there should be no railroading in the Senate to rush the passage of the controversial death penalty bill.

Aquino's statement came after the House of Representatives approved by viva voce (loud voice) on 2nd reading the measure seeking to reimpose capital punishment. (READ: After death penalty vote, House a 'chamber of puppets and bullies')

Aquino said the Senate must follow the proper legislative process, adding that senators should reveal their votes to "ensure accountability and transparency."

"Bilang mga kinatawan ng mamamayan, dapat panindigan ng bawat senador ang kanilang magiging boto at, kung kailangan, ipaliwanag ang kanilang posisyon sa taumbayan," he said in a statement on Thursday, March 2.

(As representatives of the people, each senator should stand by his or her own vote and, if needed, explain it to the Filipino people.)

"We will not allow it to be rushed. We must ensure that proper debate on the matter be conducted," he added.

Aquino said this would also allow the Senate to show it is still an "independent institution" amid intensified politics in the country.

While the senator said there are no efforts to push for secret voting in the chamber so far, there is brewing concern the Senate might end up doing the same.

"No, there are none. I mentioned it because there was a concern we would do a similar move as [the House] with a viva voce vote," he told Rappler.

'Close fight'

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III on Wednesday, March 1, said the bill could go either way in the Senate, as he sees a "close fight."

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto and Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III also said the measure would face a tough time in the chamber as it is not a priority. (READ: Unlike in House, chances of death penalty bill in Senate still unclear)

Aquino earlier said the new minority, composed of 5 Liberal Party allied senators and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, would actively participate in debates on the measure. All 6 senators oppose the death penalty bill, a priority legislation of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"I am still hopeful that my fellow senators will not vote across partisan lines and vote with their conscience on this matter. In the end, we may even be enough to take a stand," he said.

Some senators from the majority bloc, such as Richard Gordon and Francis Escudero, have also declared opposition to the bill. – Rappler.com