Investigation is ongoing as of posting, as followers from the Iglesia Ni Cristo turn emotional

MANILA, Philippines – Felix Nathaniel "Angel" Manalo, the younger brother of Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo was arrested Thursday afternoon, March 2, and brought to Camp Karingal in Quezon City (QC).

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) of the QC Police Department told Rappler as of 6:43 pm, investigation is still ongoing and a case has yet to be filed against the estranged Manalo sibling. Other reports said he was charged with illegal possession of firearms.

The police refused to confirm charges against Manalo, whose tearful and emotional supporters had gathered outside the gate of the camp. (READ: Angel Manalo seeks help vs demolition of home in INC compound)

The day before, Wednesday, shots were reportedly fired indiscriminately from his house inside 36 Tandang Sora Avenue in Quezon City.

It was on the basis of this incident that a search warrant was reportedly secured and used by policemen to barge into his house. But when Manalo asked for a search warrant from the police, they could not produce any.

“Tinutukan kami ng baril. Kaya di na kami kumibo. ’Tinaas na lang namin ang aming mga kamay. Ayaw naming maging violent, magkaroon ng casualty,” Manalo told Rappler. (They pointed guns at us, so we did not move. We just raised our hands. We did not want to be violent, didn’t want casualties.)

As of posting, media were still barred from entering the camp. – Rappler.com