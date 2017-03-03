After a long day of official events, President Rodrigo Duterte meets Marco Digong Carpio, nicknamed Stonefish

MANILA, Philippines – After a long day, President Rodrigo Duterte was finally able to meet his new grandson, Marco Digong Carpio or Stonefish.

Duterte arrived at the Davao Doctors Hospital past midnight on Friday, March 3, after speaking at two events in Cebu.

He was accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Secretary Christopher "Bong" Go.

A tired but smiling President Duterte, sporting a hospital cap and gown, posed for a photo beside the incubator holding baby Stonefish, who was born past noon on Thursday, March 2.

Go also posed for a photo beside Stonefish's mother, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Earlier that day, the President shared he couldn't wait to finish with his official events so he could meet Stonefish. Duterte also entertained photo requests of the hospital staff.

His family time, however, was short as he is set to attend other official events in Mindanao on Friday. – Rappler.com