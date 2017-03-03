Senator Leila de Lima's lawyers will oppose the move to consolidate the two cases with the one pending before Judge Juanita Guerrero, who had ordered the lawmaker's arrest

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, March 3, filed a motion to consolidate its 3 drug charges against detained Senator Leila de Lima before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The 3 charges of drug trade against De Lima were earlier raffled off to branches 204, 205 and 206 of the Muntinlupa RTC. The DOJ now wants to combine the two with the one before Branch 204, which issued the arrest warrant against the senator on February 23.

"Record shows that the cases arose from similar set of facts, there are common parties and issues, and interrelated evidence will be presented in court," the prosecutors said in their motion submitted to Branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero. (READ: Who is the judge who ordered De Lima's arrest?)

The prosecutors added: "Considering that Criminal Case No. 17-165 bears the lowest docket number and is assigned to the RTC branch 204, justice and expediency demand that it is more practical and will serve the ends of justice to consolidate all three cases in the said branch to avoid unnecessary costs and to prevent the issuance of conflicting resolutions, orders and decisions."

Prior to the De Lima's arrest, her lawyer, Alexander Padilla, told Rappler that they wanted to move to consolidate the cases. At the time, Padilla explained that the DOJ deliberately filed 3 separate informations to increase the chances of an arrest warrant being issued.

Asked about the DOJ's motion on Friday, Philip Sawali, another De Lima lawyer, told Rappler that they will oppose the move to consolidate the cases under Branch 204.

"We're inclined now to oppose it considering what Judge Guerrero did in erroneously issuing the arrest order and the warrant. Also, technically, you cannot consolidare 3 cases because they concern different parties and different sets of evidence," Sawali told Rappler in a text message.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on De Lima's petitions for certioari and prohibition against Guerrero starting March 14.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Pangilinan urged Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III to restore the Senate security detail provided to party mate De Lima at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center.

“Dapat nag-negotiate na makalapit ang OSSAA, hindi yung 50 meters away (There should have been negotiations for the Office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms to come closer, and not be 50 meters away),” said Pangilinan, Liberal Party president.

Pimentel earlier told reporters that De Lima's Senate security personnel had been removed as they were posted far from her cell and were thus "useless." The OSSAA personnel left Camp Crame on Monday, February 27.

De Lima and the LP have expressed concern about the security of the senator while in detention. – Rappler.com