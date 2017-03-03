'Baka mapagod po kayo,' Felix Nathaniel 'Angel' Manalo tells supporters who flocked to Camp Karingal to see him

MANILA, Philippines – Supporters of Felix Nathaniel "Angel" Manalo, the estranged sibling of Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo, flocked to Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Thursday night, March 2, to see the former INC member after his arrest.

A video taken at Camp Karingal on Thursday showed Manalo, clad in a blue shirt and black pants, approaching the gate to greet supporters who came to see him.

Another video posted by Rappler late Thursday showed supporters asking Manalo, "Kamusta po kayo diyan (How are you there)?"

A smiling Manalo waved from a balcony and replied, "Baka mapagod po kayo (You might get tired)." Supporters then told him to get some rest after a long day.

Manalo was arrested on Thursday, hours after policemen entered the INC compound where his house was located, supposedly armed with a search warrant. (READ: 'Dapa, dapa, dapa!' Cops drive Manalo siblings out of Iglesia compound)

Police, however, failed to produce a search warrant when they barged into the Manalos' house on Thursday, according to Angel's wife, Jenny.

The police also refused to confirm charges against Manalo, although reports said he was charged with illegal possession of firearms. (READ: Masked men threaten media covering Iglesia conflict)

On Thursday, one supporter expressed her concern regarding the conflict at 36 Tandang Sora. Connie Santos said she cannot understand why Manalo and his family had to go through "oppression" and "pressure."

"Ang tanong ko po, doon po sa bahay nilang 'yun, may karapatan ba sila? Ito ang alam ko, mayroon po, kasi kahit sino, sa squatter areas nga kahit wala silang titulo doon, pero may rights silang tumira," she said.

(My question is, do they have the right to their house [at 36 Tandang Sora]? This is what I know: they have the right, because even those who live in squatter areas have the right to live in their area even without holding a title.)

She added: "Ito po, lalo silang may right na tumira sapagkat doon po sila nakatira ng panahon pa ng kay Eraño Manalo. Inalis po sa kanila 'yun, kumbaga, viniolate po 'yung kanilang human rights."

(The Manalos, then, have the right to live there all the more because they've been living there since the time of Eraño Manalo. That right was taken away from them, and their human rights were violated.) – Rappler.com