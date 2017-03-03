Karapatan reports the incident a day after troops and communist rebels clashed in the area

MANILA, Philippines – Human rights group Karapatan said it has lost contact with a team of up to 75 activists who went to Antipolo City in Rizal to investigate the death of two Dumagat farmers.

Karapatan secretary-general Cristina Palabay said on Friday, March 3, that she fears the group us being held by soldiers in the area, although the military denied this.

"At least 75 individuals on a quick reaction mission led by Karapatan Southern Tagalog en route to Barangay Calawis, Antipolo, Rizal are being held by elements of the 80th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in the said barangay," Karapatan said in an alert Friday night, March 3.

"We are unable to contact the members of the mission, as of this time. Members of mission were supposed to look into reports of killing of two Dumagat farmers, in the course of the 2nd Infantry Division's operations in the community," Palabay added.

Lieutenant Colonel Randolph Cabangbang, commander of the 80th Infantry Batallion, denied his men are holding activists in Barangay Calawis.

He said his troops did engage communist rebels a day earlier, on Thursday. – Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com