Authorities have yet to determine if Jose and Jessica Palma Duterte are related to the President

MANILA, Philippines – Armed men abducted a couple who shares the surname of President Rodrigo Duterte in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday night, March 3, the military said.

In an incident report, the military said 7 armed men snatched Jose and Jessica Palma Duterte from their home in Sitio Tabok, Barangy Sta Maria in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, at around 7:30 pm on Thursday.

It was not yet clear whether the Dutertes are related to the President, authorities said. They noted that the victims are not wealthy.

The suspects brought their victims to a motorboat and sped towards the direction of Basilan, the report said.

A team has been deployed to pursue the suspects. – Rappler.com