'Duterte' couple abducted in Zamboanga del Norte
MANILA, Philippines – Armed men abducted a couple who shares the surname of President Rodrigo Duterte in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday night, March 3, the military said.
In an incident report, the military said 7 armed men snatched Jose and Jessica Palma Duterte from their home in Sitio Tabok, Barangy Sta Maria in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, at around 7:30 pm on Thursday.
It was not yet clear whether the Dutertes are related to the President, authorities said. They noted that the victims are not wealthy.
The suspects brought their victims to a motorboat and sped towards the direction of Basilan, the report said.
A team has been deployed to pursue the suspects. – Rappler.com