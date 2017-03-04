The 6-year-old Japanese Spitz follows the senator wherever she goes, except when he sees a stray cat at the custodial center while looking around

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – She may be the fiercest critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, but just like most of us, when it comes to dogs, Senator Leila de Lima has a soft spot too.

Her dog, named Coco, visited her at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, on Saturday, March 4 – the first time since the senator was detained for drug charges on February 24.

Coco spent the rest of his afternoon following his beloved owner wherever she went. The only time his attention was diverted was when he saw a stray cat through the slit of a steel gate while looking around the compound.

The senator has 12 more dogs of various breeds, but the 6-year-old Japanese Spitz is De Lima’s favorite.

Her pet’s visit was a breath of fresh air for the detained senator who has been through a lot of challenges since the court ordered her arrest. (READ: De Lima fears murder amid fake news of suicide)

De Lima's former colleagues from the Aquino administration's Cabinet, former Presidential Management Staff chief Julia Abad, Department of Education former secretary Brother Armin Luistro, and Department of Social Welfare and Development former secretary Dinky Soliman also visited the former Justice secretary on the same day.