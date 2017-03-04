(UPDATED) The cadaver of Juergen Kantner is discovered by troops under Joint Task Force Sulu in Indanan town

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The military reported on Saturday, March 4, that the body of beheaded German hostage Juergen Kantner has been found in Sulu.

Troops under Joint Task Force Sulu discovered Kantner's cadaver on Saturday afternoon at the vicinity of Sitio Talibang, Barangay Buanza in Indanan, Sulu, reported the joint task force's commander, Colonel Cirilito Sobejana.

Scene-of-the-crime operatives in Sulu then conducted site preservation for evidence and post mortem procedure.

Kantner's body will be kept at the morgue of Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital while completing the documentary requirements prior to transport, the report added.

The Philippine government "will leave no stone unturned in squarely addressing the evils of extremism and plain banditry," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement Sunday, March 5.

Kantner was kidnapped by terrorist group Abu Sayyaf in late 2016. On February 27, a video circulated online showing Kantner being beheaded by his abductors after the deadline for his ransom payment lapsed.

On February 28, President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to Germany for Kantner's death, while the Department of Foreign Affairs condemned the beheading in the strongest terms.

"We reiterate our sincere sympathies to the family of Mr. Kantner, as well as to the rest of the German people, for this modern-day cruelty," Abella's statement Sunday continued. "Rest assured these mindless acts will not go unpunished."

Kantner is the 3rd foreigner to be beheaded by the Abu Sayyaf in the last 10 months. The terror group had beheaded two Canadian hostages in 2016 after ransom payment deadlines likewise lapsed.

The military, meanwhile, vowed to "maximize all means and efforts to rescue the remaining kidnapped victims," a statement from MGen Carlito G Galvez Jr, Commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said. – Rappler.com