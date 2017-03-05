(3rd UPDATE) One woman dies of a heart attack while at least 41 people are injured, civil defense officials say

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – One person was killed and several others injured on Sunday, March 5, when a powerful aftershock hit northeastern Mindanao, which is still recovering from a quake last month, authorities said.

It was felt at 8:08 am, reported the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Intensity VI was experienced in Surigao City, causing some walls to collapse in the area, civil defense officials said.

A 65-year-old woman died of a heart attack while 41 people were treated for injuries mostly caused by falling objects, officials said.

The quake also knocked out power for several hours in the city of 152,000 people.

Aside from Surigao City, it also disturbed parts of Surigao del Norte and Western Visayas:

Intensity IV - Limasawa and San Ricardo, Southern Leyte

Intensity III - San Juan and San Francisco, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - General Luna, Surigao del Norte; Ormoc City

Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas has suspended classes in all levels for Monday, March 6.

The province previously suffered from a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in February. Eight people were killed while more than 200 were injured. The cost of damage also reached P665.720 million.

Phivolcs noted that Sunday morning's earthquake is an aftershock of the February quake. – with a report from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com