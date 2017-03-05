Under the 'Istorya ng Pag-Asa' project, stories will be collected and compiled to 'change the national conversation'

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo launched a search for inspirational stories that aims to "change the national conversation" amid the divisive political debates online.

Dubbed "Istorya ng Pag-Asa," the project will accept moving life stories that will be compiled in a coffee table book and on social media.

Robredo, during the launch in Cebu City on Saturday, March 4, said that in a forum she previously attended, youth groups told her that they are too tired of the negative and hateful conversations online.

"Istorya ng Pag-Asa (Story of Hope) is borne out of this need to change the national conversation," said the Vice President.

"It is up to us to fight this darkness by surrounding our society with our own light. Light can come from ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Light that can come from every street corner and every pathway," she added.

The project is part of the Office of the Vice President's flagship anti-poverty framework "Angat Buhay" (Uplift Lives), which also launched a local version in Cebu.

Among the stories Robredo cited is Hidilyn Diaz's journey from struggling with poverty in Mindanao to winning a silver medal in weightlifting in last year's Rio Olympics.

Urging more people to tell their stories, the Vice President said: "In the midst of lies, let us give them the truth. In the midst of darkness, let us give them light."

"Let us not wait for hope to find us," she said. – Rappler.com