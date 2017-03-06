Stories from across the Philippines on Monday, March 6

Customs to file case vs importer of drug chemicals in Misamis Oriental

CAGAYAN DE ORO – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) plans to sue a consignee who brought in hundreds of plastic drums of hydrochloric acid, an ingredient for manufacturing drugs, from India to Tagoloan in Misamis Oriental without import permit.

Aside from charges to be filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), BOC in Northern Mindanao said it will file appropriate complaint against the consignee, after a warrant was filed to hold the 320 plastic drums, which entered the Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT) in February.

Alvin Enciso, chief of the agency’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, said the plastic drums were seized by BOC Region X as the PDEA confirmed the chemical was really hydrochloric acid. He added that the the consignee failed to present an import permit from PDEA, the environment department, and Food and Drug Administration.

PDEA said samples taken from the items containing hydrochloric acid is a controlled precursor and essential chemical under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. – Bobby Lagsa

Construction worker yields P3.8-M worth of shabu in Dumaguete

NEGROS ORIENTAL – Some P3.8 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was seized from a construction worker in a buy-bust operation in Dumaguete City on Saturday, March 4.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Negros Island Region (PDEA-NIR) said 22-year-old Genaro Amorin Jr was caught with a kilogram of shabu wrapped in a newspaper.

Amorin was on the PDEA-NIR watchlist and had been under surveillance for a few months.

In another operation, Aleghere Parroco, a son of a former vice mayor of Pontevedra, Negros Occidental, was also arrested. Five sachets of shabu worth P2,000 were seized from Parroco during a buy-bust operation. – Marchel Espina

Ex-Iloilo congresswoman Syjuco on graft case: 'Malice of enemies'

MANILA – Former Iloilo Representative Judy Syjuco denied the charges that she allocated P5.9 million of her Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in 2004 to purchase more than a thousand mobile phones that did not get delivered.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division, in a resolution issued on February 27, said Syjuco will stand trial for the charges of graft and malversation of public funds.

According to the charges, the former congresswoman's pork barrel was used to purchase 1,582 mobile phone units in 2004, supposedly for distribution in 8 municipalities in the second district of Iloilo. However, the phones were not delivered to the intended beneficiaries, and procurement laws were violated due to a lack of public bidding.

Below is Syjuco's full statement, originally written in all-capital letters:

What cell phones??? I never saw cell phones nor any single centavo from it. Public service is such a thankless job. It is a dangerous undertaking.It exposes you to the malice of political enemies.

It is unbelievable for me to conspire and share with 11 other person the small amount of P6 million.

Funds for it were to come from realignments of savings from DOTC (Department of Transportation and Communication), but Secretary Leandero Mendoze could not finish these realignments before the end of the year 2004. Hence, the SAROs (Special Allotment Release Orders) expired at end of December 31, 2004.

So that was the end of it for me.DOTC Secretary Leandro Mendoza has also died with the SAROs. He could have testified that I never got any cell phones.

– Rappler.com