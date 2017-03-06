PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa says the police will avoid past mistakes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, March 6, 2017, relaunched its war on drugs, vowing to make it “less bloody, if not bloodless.”

In a speech announcing the revived campaign, PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said that the new anti-drug task force will be composed of policemen committed to defeating illegal drugs but who know that at stake is “the future of the PNP.”

The PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) replaces the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG), which was dissolved by President Rodrigo Duterte on January 30 in the aftermath of the brutal murder inside Camp Crame of a South Korean businessman.

The revival of the drug war comes a month after its suspension by the President. (READ: #AnimatED: Ang pagbabalik)

More than 7,000 suspected drug dealers and users have been killed since the government launched its war on drugs in July 2016. The campaign has come under fire here and abroad, and has been the subject of various investigations by international human rights organizations. (READ: PNP behind extrajudicial killings - Human Rights Watch)

The President himself said the PNP had to rid itself of scalawags to make sure it will be effective in its campaign against illegal drugs.

“We can’t afford to fail in this campaign,” Dela Rosa said. “Ayusin na natin for our children,grandchildren [so they can] live without the problem of illegal drug.”

The new group is headed by Senior Superintendent Graciano Mijares, who was introduced to the public on Monday by Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa later told reporters that he will make sure that the group will not repeat past mistakes. – Rappler.com