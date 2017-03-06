President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti as officer-in-charge to replace Darlene Berberabe

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Darlene Berberabe and appointed an officer-in-charge (OIC) to take her place.

The new OIC chief executive officer of the fund is Acmad Rizaldy Moti, who previously served as deputy chief executive officer of the Pag-IBIG Fund.

The Office of the Executive Secretary said Moti's appointment was to "ensure the continued delivery of public service."

His appointment papers were released to media on Monday, March 6, but were signed on February 28.

The 42-year-old Moti was born in Marawi City and was a Pag-IBIG Fund career official, having been its senior vice president for information technology services from 2008 to 2011 before being designated deputy chief executive officer.

Before serving government, he worked for banks like Asia United Bank and Taiwan banking company CTBC. – Rappler.com