The 10 investment priorities of the Philippine government also include telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure, and climate change-related projects

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte approved the 2017 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP), a plan that encourages investments in key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture and fisheries, drug rehabilitation, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Duterte approved the plan through Memorandum Order No. 12 signed on February 28 but released to media on Monday, March 6.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, who is also chairman of the Board of Investments, emphasized "continuity of industrial policy direction" and inclusive economic growth.

The IPP lists the 10 sectors the Duterte administration wants investors to focus on.

These priority investment areas are:

All qualified manufacturing activities including agro-processing

Agriculture, fishery, and forestry

Strategic services, including telecommunications; integrated circuit design; knowledge-based services and tech start-ups; maintenance, repair, and operation of aircraft; charging and refueling of alternative energy vehicles; and industrial waste treatment

Healthcare services, including drug rehabilitation centers

Mass housing

Infrastructure, including transportation infrastructure and projects initiated or implemented by local government units

Activities that drive innovation, including research and development in areas like agriculture biotechnology, disaster mitigation and prevention, technology for increasing agricultural productivity, and technology for the prevention of disease outbreaks

Businesses that provide opportunities to micro and small enterprises by including them in their value chains

Environment- or climate change-related projects

Energy

The same document listed the 2017 to 2019 investment priority areas for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Those areas include:

Agriculture, agribusiness, aquaculture, and fisheries

Basic industries like production of pharmaceutical products, water supply and treatment, cement production, traditional crafts like boat-building, ice plant and refrigeration, and all types of heavy industries

Infrastructure and services

Industrial service facilities

Engineering industries

Logistics

BIMP-EAGA-related investment enterprises based in Brunei; Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia; Maluku, Sulaweso, Kalimantan, and Irian Java in Indonesia; and Mindanao and Palawan in the Philippines, which do business with ARMM, with the goal of formalizing "peripheral shadow economies"

Tourism

Health and education services and facilities

Halal industry

Banking and other financial institutions and facilities

Energy

– Rappler.com