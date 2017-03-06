(UPDATED) Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum Jr is named DOST undersecretary and Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan is new chairman of Cordillera's Regional Development Council

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Malacañang released the appointment papers of 22 individuals chosen for national government positions by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Among them are new presidential consultant for education Jose David Lapuz, new Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) member Lani Cayetano, and new Regional Development Council co-chairperson Kenneth Cobonpue.

Cayetano is mayor of Taguig City and wife of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Duterte's former running mate.

Cobonpue is a world-renowned furniture designer from Cebu.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum Jr has also been appointed undersecretary of the Department of Science and Technology.

National Youth Commission chairperson Aiza Seguerra is now also a LEDAC member tasked with representing the youth.

Jose Antonio Goitia, the membership committee chairman of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) for the National Capital Region, is the new executive director of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission. PDP-Laban is the President's political party.

Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan is now chairman of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Development Council. Domogan is a member of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's political party, Lakas-CMD.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry president George Barcelon has been appointed LEDAC member representing the private sector.

Below is the complete list of Duterte appointees whose new roles were released to media on Monday:

Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan – Chairperson, CAR Regional Development Council

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano – Member, representing LGUs, LEDAC

NYC Chairperson Aiza Seguerra – Member, representing the youth, LEDAC

Jose de Jesus – Member, Board of Directors, Clark Development Corporation

Eleazar Diaz – Executive Director, Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping Office, MARINA

Marvin Ted Macapagal – Member, representing the national government, Subic Bay Management Authority

Morong, Bataan Mayor Jorge Estanislao – Member, representing Morong, Bataan, Subic Bay Management Authority

Hermosa, Bataan Mayor Julius Escalona – Member, representing Hermosa, Bataan, Subic Bay Management Authority

Kenneth Cobonpue – Co-Chairperson, Region VII Regional Development Council

C'zar Mojado Sulaik – Deputy Administrator, National Irrigation Administration

Alvin Reyes – Member, Board of Trustees, APO Production Unit

Jay Daniel Santiago – Member, Board of Directors, Philippine Ports Authority

Jose Antonio Goitia – Executive Director, Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission

Patricia Yvette Ocampo – Member, Board of Trustees, Nayong Pilipino Foundation

Rico Pableo Jr – Executive Director, National Commission for Culture and the Arts

Jose David Lapuz – Presidential Consultant for Education and International Organization

Rogelio Luy – Member, Board of Trustees, Local Water Utilities Administration

Melzar Galicia – Commissioner, Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board

Renato Solidum Jr – Undersecretary, Department of Science and Technology

James Lao – Member, Board of Governors, Philippine Red Cross

Acmad Rizaldy Moti – OIC chief executive officer, Pag-IBIG Fund

PCCI president George Barcelon – Member, representing private sector, LEDAC

– Rappler.com