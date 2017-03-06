During the 13th Cabinet meeting, the President says he intends to sign the executive order on Tuesday, March 7

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte decided during the Cabinet meeting on Monday, March 6, to sign an executive order (EO) for the Department of Health's smoking ban soon.

Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol told Rappler the EO could be signed as early as Tuesday, March 7.

"[President Duterte] said he will sign it tomorrow," said Piñol on Monday. He was present at the 13th Cabinet meeting which took place that afternoon.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial also told Rappler the EO would be "signed soon."

Piñol added that Duterte will sign the DOH's draft EO as is. "He told Secretary Ubial to stick to the draft EO which DOH prepared," Piñol said.

The DOH's draft, first reported in October 2016, is patterned after Davao City's ban on cigarette smoking in public places. Duterte himself implemented the ban as the city's mayor.

The EO, if indeed signed without changes, will prohibit smoking in public places, both indoor or outdoor.

These include "parks, bus stations, and even in vehicles" which are "considered public places," Ubial said in a previous interview.

As of January 2017, the draft EO had already gone through legal review and complete staff work by the presidential team.

Duterte, who suffers from Barrett's Esophagus due to his many years as a smoker, has himself said there is "no debate" about the detrimental effects smoking has on health.

Back in October 2016, the President said he is against the establishment of enclosed areas just for smokers.

"If you want to smoke, find a place where it is allowed. Now, I've always been against even building a structure inside just to accommodate smokers. That ain't the way," he said

"It must be out[side]. It must not be in an enclosed cubicle inside the building. That is not good enough," added the President.

Duterte aggressively implemented the Davao City anti-smoking ordinance as mayor.

He was known to chase smoking drivers and once even forced a tourist to swallow a cigarette butt after he heard the tourist had refused to follow the smoking ban. – with a report from Jee Geronimo / Rappler.com