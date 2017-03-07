On Tuesday, March 7, the representatives present at the plenary session will be given 8 minutes each to explain their votes on HB 4727. Follow live updates here.

MANILA, Philippines – House Bill (HB) Number 4727, which seeks to reintroduce the death penalty in the country, will be up for 3rd and final reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 7, only 8 months after the proposal was introduced by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro.



The measure now seeks to allow judges to punish the perpetrators of 8 drug offenses. In an earlier version, the crime of plunder was removed from the list of those punishable by death. Eventually, even the crimes of rape and treason were excluded too.

The opposition in the House had protested the railroading of the bill, but they were always outnumbered by those in favor of the reimposition of the capital punishment. The 3rd and final reading on Tuesday, according to veteran lawmakers Edcel Lagman and Raul Daza, violates the 1987 Constitution and the Rules of the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the representatives present at the plenary session will be given 8 minutes each to explain their votes on HB 4727. Follow live updates here:

Once the House approves HB 4727 on 3rd and final reading, it will be transmitted to the Senate where it is expected to be challenged by senators against the reimposition of the death penalty. (READ: Pimentel on death penalty: 'Close fight' in the Senate) – Rappler.com